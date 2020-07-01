Golden Carpe Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 52.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 52.45% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 67.78% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

Golden Carpe shares closed at 4.18 on May 11, 2020 (BSE)