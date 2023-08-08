English
    Golden Carpe Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 250% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golden Carpets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 250% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 37.55% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    Golden Carpe shares closed at 9.30 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.53% returns over the last 12 months.

    Golden Carpets
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.180.150.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.180.150.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.060.060.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.010.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.090.06
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.060.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.10-0.13
    Other Income0.000.000.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.10-0.10
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.06-0.10-0.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.06-0.10-0.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.10-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.10-0.10
    Equity Share Capital8.448.446.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.15-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.15-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.15-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.15-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

