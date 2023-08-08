Golden Carpe Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 250% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 250% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 37.55% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Golden Carpe shares closed at 9.30 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.53% returns over the last 12 months.