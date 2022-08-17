Golden Carpe Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 34.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 34.38% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 17.68% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Golden Carpe shares closed at 8.05 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)