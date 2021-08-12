Golden Carpe Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 54.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 54.37% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 down 24.29% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 12.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Golden Carpe shares closed at 6.30 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)