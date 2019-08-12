Golden Carpe Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 31.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2019 down 31.53% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 78.51% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

Golden Carpe shares closed at 4.15 on August 08, 2019 (BSE)