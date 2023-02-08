Golden Carpe Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 17.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 17.48% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 110.61% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.