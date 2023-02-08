Golden Carpe Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 17.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 17.48% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 110.61% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Golden Carpe EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

Golden Carpe shares closed at 8.70 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.07% returns over the last 6 months