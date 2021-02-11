Golden Carpe Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 14.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2020 down 14.85% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 90.32% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Golden Carpe shares closed at 4.30 on January 07, 2021 (BSE)