Goldcrest Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.73 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.73 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2019 up 427.2% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2019 up 5900% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

Goldcrest Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2018.

Goldcrest Fin shares closed at 80.00 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given 33.33% returns over the last 6 months and 38.17% over the last 12 months.