Goldcrest Fin Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, up 59.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in June 2020 up 59.38% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2020 up 89.86% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2020 up 110.6% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2019.

Goldcrest Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2019.

Goldcrest Fin shares closed at 82.00 on August 06, 2020 (BSE)