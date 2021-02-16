Goldcrest Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.49 crore, up 50.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.49 crore in December 2020 up 50.8% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2020 up 126.56% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2020 up 109.45% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2019.

Goldcrest Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.33 in December 2019.

Goldcrest Fin shares closed at 73.50 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -8.13% returns over the last 12 months.