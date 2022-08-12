 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goldcrest Fin Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore, down 65.58% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goldcrest Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore in June 2022 down 65.58% from Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2022 down 151.71% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022 down 146.56% from Rs. 4.94 crore in June 2021.

Goldcrest Fin shares closed at 198.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.99% returns over the last 6 months and 124.24% over the last 12 months.

Goldcrest Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.21 2.85 6.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.21 2.85 6.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.55 0.58 0.42
Depreciation 0.31 0.40 0.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.30 1.58 1.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.29 4.44
Other Income -2.66 -0.74 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.61 -0.45 4.62
Interest 0.05 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.66 -0.49 4.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.66 -0.49 4.60
Tax -0.92 0.18 1.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.74 -0.67 3.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.74 -0.67 3.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.74 -0.67 3.36
Equity Share Capital 5.69 5.69 5.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.05 -1.17 5.90
Diluted EPS -3.05 -1.17 5.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.05 -1.17 5.90
Diluted EPS -3.05 -1.17 5.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:33 pm
