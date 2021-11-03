Goldcrest Corp Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.98 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.98 crore in September 2021 up 13.34% from Rs. 5.27 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2021 down 5.78% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in September 2021 down 3.6% from Rs. 4.44 crore in September 2020.

Goldcrest Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.27 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.59 in September 2020.