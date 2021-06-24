Goldcrest Corp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore, up 6316.14% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldcrest Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore in March 2021 up 6316.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2021 up 180.65% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2021 up 212.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2020.
Goldcrest Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2020.
|Goldcrest Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.12
|5.49
|-0.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.12
|5.49
|-0.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.49
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.32
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.10
|1.16
|1.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.15
|3.52
|-2.07
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.36
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.34
|3.89
|-1.76
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.34
|3.88
|-1.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.34
|3.88
|-1.77
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.88
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.43
|3.00
|-1.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.43
|3.00
|-1.78
|Equity Share Capital
|5.69
|5.69
|5.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.52
|5.27
|-3.13
|Diluted EPS
|2.52
|5.27
|-3.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.52
|5.27
|-3.13
|Diluted EPS
|2.52
|5.27
|-3.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited