Goldcrest Corp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore, up 6316.14% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldcrest Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore in March 2021 up 6316.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2021 up 180.65% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2021 up 212.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2020.

Goldcrest Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2020.

Close

 

Goldcrest Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations4.125.49-0.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.125.49-0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.520.490.44
Depreciation0.350.320.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.101.161.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.153.52-2.07
Other Income0.190.360.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.343.89-1.76
Interest0.000.000.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.343.88-1.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.343.88-1.77
Tax-0.090.880.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.433.00-1.78
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.433.00-1.78
Equity Share Capital5.695.695.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.525.27-3.13
Diluted EPS2.525.27-3.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.525.27-3.13
Diluted EPS2.525.27-3.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Goldcrest Corp #Goldcrest Corporation #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 am

