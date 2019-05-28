Goldcrest Corp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.73 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldcrest Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.73 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2019 up 427.2% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2019 up 5900% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.
Goldcrest Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2018.
|
|Goldcrest Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.73
|-0.25
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.73
|-0.25
|--
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|0.47
|0.56
|Depreciation
|--
|0.13
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.52
|0.88
|3.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.70
|-1.71
|-4.37
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.07
|4.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.90
|-1.64
|-0.17
|Interest
|0.12
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.78
|-1.64
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.78
|-1.64
|-0.17
|Tax
|0.56
|-0.70
|-0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.22
|-0.94
|0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.22
|-0.94
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|5.69
|5.69
|7.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.90
|-1.66
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|3.90
|-1.66
|0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.90
|-1.66
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|3.90
|-1.66
|0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited