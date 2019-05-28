Goldcrest Corp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.73 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.73 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2019 up 427.2% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2019 up 5900% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

Goldcrest Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2018.