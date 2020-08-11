Goldcrest Corp Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, up 59.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldcrest Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in June 2020 up 59.38% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2020 up 89.86% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2020 up 110.6% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2019.
Goldcrest Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2019.
|Goldcrest Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.76
|-0.07
|2.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.76
|-0.07
|2.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.44
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.26
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|1.31
|0.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.59
|-2.07
|1.24
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.31
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.87
|-1.76
|1.29
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.86
|-1.77
|1.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.86
|-1.77
|1.28
|Tax
|0.97
|0.01
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.89
|-1.78
|0.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.89
|-1.78
|0.99
|Equity Share Capital
|5.69
|5.69
|5.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.32
|-3.13
|1.75
|Diluted EPS
|3.32
|-3.13
|1.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.32
|-3.13
|1.75
|Diluted EPS
|3.32
|-3.13
|1.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm