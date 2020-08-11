Goldcrest Corp Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, up 59.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in June 2020 up 59.38% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2020 up 89.86% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2020 up 110.6% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2019.

Goldcrest Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2019.