Goldcrest Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore, up 6316.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore in March 2021 up 6316.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2021 up 180.55% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2021 up 212.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2020.

Goldcrest Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2020.