Goldcrest Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore, down 65.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore in June 2022 down 65.58% from Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2022 down 151.71% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022 down 146.56% from Rs. 4.94 crore in June 2021.