Gold Rock Inves Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 0.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in September 2022 down 0.36% from Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in September 2022 up 410.08% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.25 crore in September 2022 up 407.81% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

Gold Rock Inves EPS has increased to Rs. 41.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.07 in September 2021.