Gold Rock Inves Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 0.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gold Rock Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in September 2022 down 0.36% from Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in September 2022 up 410.08% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.25 crore in September 2022 up 407.81% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.
Gold Rock Inves EPS has increased to Rs. 41.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.07 in September 2021.
|
|Gold Rock Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.85
|1.05
|0.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.85
|1.05
|0.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.09
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|0.85
|0.63
|Other Income
|2.69
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.23
|0.85
|0.63
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.23
|0.84
|0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.23
|0.84
|0.63
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.23
|0.84
|0.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.23
|0.84
|0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|0.79
|0.79
|0.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|41.16
|10.74
|8.07
|Diluted EPS
|41.16
|10.74
|8.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|41.16
|10.74
|8.07
|Diluted EPS
|41.16
|10.74
|8.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited