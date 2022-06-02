Gold Rock Inves Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 74.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 74.46% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 134.91% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 85.4% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2021.