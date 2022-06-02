 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Rock Inves Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 74.46% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gold Rock Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 74.46% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 134.91% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 85.4% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2021.

 

Gold Rock Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.68 0.91 2.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.68 0.91 2.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.08 0.06
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.29 0.10 0.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.30 0.72 2.24
Other Income 0.02 0.09 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.32 0.81 2.24
Interest 0.06 0.00 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.26 0.81 2.20
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax 0.26 0.81 2.20
Tax 0.71 0.11 0.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.46 0.70 1.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.09
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.46 0.70 1.31
Equity Share Capital 0.79 0.79 0.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.83 8.89 17.80
Diluted EPS -5.83 8.89 17.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.83 8.89 17.80
Diluted EPS -5.83 8.89 17.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 2, 2022
