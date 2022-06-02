Gold Rock Inves Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 74.46% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gold Rock Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 74.46% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 134.91% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 85.4% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2021.
|Gold Rock Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.68
|0.91
|2.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.68
|0.91
|2.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.10
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.72
|2.24
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.09
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.81
|2.24
|Interest
|0.06
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.81
|2.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|0.26
|0.81
|2.20
|Tax
|0.71
|0.11
|0.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|0.70
|1.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.09
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|0.70
|1.31
|Equity Share Capital
|0.79
|0.79
|0.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.83
|8.89
|17.80
|Diluted EPS
|-5.83
|8.89
|17.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.83
|8.89
|17.80
|Diluted EPS
|-5.83
|8.89
|17.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited