Gold Rock Inves Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in June 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022 up 51.97% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.

Gold Rock Inves EPS has increased to Rs. 10.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.07 in June 2021.