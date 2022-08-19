Gold Rock Inves Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y
August 19, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gold Rock Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in June 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022 up 51.97% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.
Gold Rock Inves EPS has increased to Rs. 10.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.07 in June 2021.
|Gold Rock Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.05
|0.68
|0.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.05
|0.68
|0.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.29
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.85
|0.30
|0.63
|Other Income
|--
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.85
|0.32
|0.63
|Interest
|0.00
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.84
|0.26
|0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.84
|0.26
|0.56
|Tax
|--
|0.71
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.84
|-0.46
|0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.84
|-0.46
|0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|0.79
|0.79
|0.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.74
|-5.83
|7.07
|Diluted EPS
|10.74
|-5.83
|7.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.74
|-5.83
|7.07
|Diluted EPS
|10.74
|-5.83
|7.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited