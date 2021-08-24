Gold Rock Inves Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, up 79.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in June 2021 up 79.65% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021 up 122.65% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021 up 137.04% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020.

Gold Rock Inves EPS has increased to Rs. 7.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.18 in June 2020.