Gold Rock Inves Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, up 6.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 6.83% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 up 5.94% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 down 6.1% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.