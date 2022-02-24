Gold Rock Inves Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, down 13.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in December 2021 down 13.5% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021 down 5.65% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021 down 1.2% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2020.

Gold Rock Inves EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.89 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.42 in December 2020.