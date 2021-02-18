Gold Rock Inves Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 170.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in December 2020 up 170.94% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020 up 223.47% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2020 up 219.23% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

Gold Rock Inves EPS has increased to Rs. 9.42 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.91 in December 2019.