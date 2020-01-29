Gold Rock Inves Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 102.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2019 up 102.3% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019 up 1285.49% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019 up 2500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

Gold Rock Inves EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2018.