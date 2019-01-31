Gold Rock Inves Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 20.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2018 up 20.4% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 12.87% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.