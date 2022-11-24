Gold Rock Inves Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, down 0.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in September 2022 down 0.35% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2022 up 411.31% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2022 up 409.38% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

Gold Rock Inves EPS has increased to Rs. 41.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.07 in September 2021.