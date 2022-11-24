 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings

Gold Rock Inves Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, down 0.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 24, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gold Rock Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in September 2022 down 0.35% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2022 up 411.31% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2022 up 409.38% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

Gold Rock Inves EPS has increased to Rs. 41.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.07 in September 2021.

 

Gold Rock Investments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.86 1.05 0.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.86 1.05 0.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.08 0.10
Depreciation 0.02 0.03 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.20 0.09 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.55 0.86 0.63
Other Income 2.69 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.24 0.86 0.63
Interest -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.24 0.86 0.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.24 0.86 0.63
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.24 0.86 0.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.24 0.86 0.63
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.24 0.86 0.63
Equity Share Capital 0.79 0.79 0.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.25 10.89 8.07
Diluted EPS 41.25 10.89 8.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.25 10.89 8.07
Diluted EPS 41.25 10.89 8.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

