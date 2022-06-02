 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Rock Inves Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 74.28% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gold Rock Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 74.28% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 138.78% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 down 85.15% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2021.

 

Gold Rock Investments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.69 0.91 2.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.69 0.91 2.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.09 0.08
Depreciation 0.04 0.01 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.27 0.08 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.29 0.72 2.25
Other Income 0.02 0.09 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.30 0.81 2.25
Interest 0.06 0.00 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.24 0.81 2.21
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax 0.24 0.81 2.21
Tax 0.71 0.11 0.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.47 0.70 1.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.09
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.47 0.70 1.18
Minority Interest 0.00 -- 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.47 0.70 1.21
Equity Share Capital 0.79 0.79 0.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.98 8.91 16.11
Diluted EPS -5.98 8.91 16.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.98 8.91 16.11
Diluted EPS -5.98 8.91 16.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

