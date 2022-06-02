Gold Rock Inves Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 74.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gold Rock Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 74.28% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 138.78% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 down 85.15% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2021.
|
|Gold Rock Investments
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.69
|0.91
|2.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.69
|0.91
|2.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.01
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|0.08
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.72
|2.25
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.09
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.81
|2.25
|Interest
|0.06
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.81
|2.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|0.24
|0.81
|2.21
|Tax
|0.71
|0.11
|0.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|0.70
|1.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.09
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|0.70
|1.18
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.47
|0.70
|1.21
|Equity Share Capital
|0.79
|0.79
|0.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.98
|8.91
|16.11
|Diluted EPS
|-5.98
|8.91
|16.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.98
|8.91
|16.11
|Diluted EPS
|-5.98
|8.91
|16.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
