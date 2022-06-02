Gold Rock Inves Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 74.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 74.28% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 138.78% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 down 85.15% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2021.