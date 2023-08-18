Gold Rock Inves Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, up 26.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in June 2023 up 26.07% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2023 up 29.61% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2023 up 28.09% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022.

Gold Rock Inves EPS has increased to Rs. 14.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.89 in June 2022.