Gold Rock Inves Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, up 32.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in June 2021 up 32.79% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021 up 223.2% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 up 231.58% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

Gold Rock Inves EPS has increased to Rs. 6.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2020.