Gold Rock Inves Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, up 7.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 7.11% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 up 7.76% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 4.88% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.