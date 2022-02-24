Gold Rock Inves Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, down 13.65% Y-o-Y
February 24, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gold Rock Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in December 2021 down 13.65% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021 down 1.78% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021 up 1.23% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.
Gold Rock Inves EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.91 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.07 in December 2020.
|Gold Rock Investments
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.91
|0.86
|1.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.91
|0.86
|1.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.10
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.11
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|0.63
|0.84
|Other Income
|0.09
|--
|-0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.81
|0.63
|0.79
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.81
|0.63
|0.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.81
|0.63
|0.71
|Tax
|0.11
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.70
|0.63
|0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.70
|0.63
|0.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.70
|0.63
|0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|0.79
|0.79
|0.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.91
|8.07
|9.07
|Diluted EPS
|8.91
|8.07
|9.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.91
|8.07
|9.07
|Diluted EPS
|8.91
|8.07
|9.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited