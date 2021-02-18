Gold Rock Inves Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 97.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in December 2020 up 97.58% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020 up 147.41% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020 up 153.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Gold Rock Inves EPS has increased to Rs. 9.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.67 in December 2019.