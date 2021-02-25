Gold Line Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 35.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 35.91% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 84.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Gold Line shares closed at 0.46 on February 22, 2021 (BSE)