Gold Coin Healt Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 17.73% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2018 down 17.73% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 65.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

Gold Coin Healt EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2017.

Gold Coin Healt shares closed at 6.70 on October 16, 2018 (BSE)