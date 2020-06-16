Gold Coin Healt Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 38.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 38.8% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 252.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

Gold Coin Healt shares closed at 6.15 on January 02, 2020 (BSE)