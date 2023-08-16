English
    Gold Coin Healt Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 23.64% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gold Coin Health Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 23.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 785.31% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    Gold Coin Healt shares closed at 5.94 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.00% returns over the last 6 months and -35.57% over the last 12 months.

    Gold Coin Health Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.010.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.010.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.010.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.00--0.01
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.000.020.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.02-0.01
    Other Income--0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Exceptional Items-0.12-0.12--
    P/L Before Tax-0.13-0.13-0.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.13-0.13-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.13-0.13-0.01
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.44-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.44-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.44-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.44-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:44 pm

