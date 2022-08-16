Gold Coin Healt Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 79.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 79.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 33.69% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Gold Coin Healt shares closed at 8.80 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.44% returns over the last 12 months.