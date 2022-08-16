 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Coin Healt Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 79.95% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gold Coin Health Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 79.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 33.69% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Gold Coin Healt shares closed at 8.80 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.44% returns over the last 12 months.

Gold Coin Health Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.01 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.01 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.01 0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.00 --
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.00 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.03 -0.01
Other Income -- 0.03 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.00 -0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.02 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.02 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.02 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.02 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:27 pm
