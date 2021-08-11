Gold Coin Healt Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 42.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 42.91% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 1950% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Gold Coin Healt shares closed at 7.45 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 135.02% returns over the last 6 months and 39.77% over the last 12 months.