Gold Coin Healt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 13.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 13.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 193.32% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 103.45% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.