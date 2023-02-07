 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gold Coin Healt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 13.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gold Coin Health Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 13.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 193.32% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 103.45% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

Gold Coin Health Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.01 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.01 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.01 0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.01 0.00
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.00 0.04 0.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.05 -0.29
Other Income 0.01 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.05 -0.29
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 -0.05 -0.29
Exceptional Items -0.84 -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.84 -0.05 -0.29
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.84 -0.05 -0.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.84 -0.05 -0.29
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.80 -0.17 -0.96
Diluted EPS -2.80 -0.17 -0.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.80 -0.17 -0.96
Diluted EPS -2.80 -0.17 -0.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited