    Gold Coin Healt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 13.13% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gold Coin Health Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 13.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 193.32% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 103.45% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

    Gold Coin Health Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.010.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.010.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.010.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.010.00
    Depreciation0.010.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.000.040.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.05-0.29
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.05-0.29
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.05-0.29
    Exceptional Items-0.84----
    P/L Before Tax-0.84-0.05-0.29
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.84-0.05-0.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.84-0.05-0.29
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.80-0.17-0.96
    Diluted EPS-2.80-0.17-0.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.80-0.17-0.96
    Diluted EPS-2.80-0.17-0.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
