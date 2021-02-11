Gold Coin Healt Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 43.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 43.8% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 709.76% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Gold Coin Healt shares closed at 3.17 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)