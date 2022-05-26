Gokul Refoils Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.42 crore, up 33.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.42 crore in March 2022 up 33.35% from Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 73.73% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022 down 63.45% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.

Gokul Refoils EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Gokul Refoils shares closed at 34.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.49% returns over the last 6 months and 39.76% over the last 12 months.