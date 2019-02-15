Gokul Refoils Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokul Refoils and Solvent are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 99.78% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2018 down 103.84% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018 down 89.26% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2017.
Gokul Refoils shares closed at 12.30 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.02% returns over the last 6 months and -38.65% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gokul Refoils and Solvent
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.40
|4.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.40
|4.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.12
|1.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.18
|2.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|0.60
|1.21
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|0.27
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.29
|-0.82
|-1.23
|Other Income
|1.56
|1.58
|4.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.76
|2.93
|Interest
|0.63
|0.00
|0.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|0.76
|1.99
|Exceptional Items
|-0.30
|--
|-28.29
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|0.76
|-26.30
|Tax
|-0.14
|0.11
|1.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.51
|0.64
|-27.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|40.85
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.51
|0.64
|13.41
|Equity Share Capital
|26.38
|26.38
|26.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.05
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.05
|1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.05
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.05
|1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited