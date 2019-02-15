Gokul Refoils Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 99.78% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2018 down 103.84% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018 down 89.26% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2017.

Gokul Refoils shares closed at 12.30 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.02% returns over the last 6 months and -38.65% over the last 12 months.