Gokul Refoils Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 856.05 crore, up 31.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 856.05 crore in March 2022 up 31.16% from Rs. 652.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2022 up 6.72% from Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.85 crore in March 2022 up 16.44% from Rs. 15.33 crore in March 2021.

Gokul Refoils EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2021.

Gokul Refoils shares closed at 34.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.49% returns over the last 6 months and 39.76% over the last 12 months.