Gokul Refoils Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 482.12 crore, down 20.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 482.12 crore in March 2020 down 20.98% from Rs. 610.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2020 up 66.43% from Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.49 crore in March 2020 up 21.09% from Rs. 15.27 crore in March 2019.

Gokul Refoils EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2019.

Gokul Refoils shares closed at 14.20 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.81% returns over the last 6 months and -5.02% over the last 12 months.