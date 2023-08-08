English
    Gokul Refoils Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 588.02 crore, down 37.99% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokul Refoils and Solvent are:

    Net Sales at Rs 588.02 crore in June 2023 down 37.99% from Rs. 948.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2023 down 63.75% from Rs. 6.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.25 crore in June 2023 down 27.37% from Rs. 19.62 crore in June 2022.

    Gokul Refoils EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2022.

    Gokul Refoils shares closed at 31.50 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.38% returns over the last 6 months and -8.03% over the last 12 months.

    Gokul Refoils and Solvent
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations588.02863.25948.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations588.02863.25948.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials492.20723.88918.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.03123.56--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.93-19.54-14.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.524.654.45
    Depreciation2.422.261.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.1013.1725.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.8415.2712.53
    Other Income2.990.035.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8315.3117.99
    Interest8.447.557.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.397.7610.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.397.7610.44
    Tax0.861.783.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.535.976.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.535.976.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.535.976.97
    Equity Share Capital19.8019.8019.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.600.70
    Diluted EPS0.260.600.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.600.70
    Diluted EPS0.260.600.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

