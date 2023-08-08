Gokul Refoils Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 588.02 crore, down 37.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 588.02 crore in June 2023 down 37.99% from Rs. 948.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2023 down 63.75% from Rs. 6.97 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.25 crore in June 2023 down 27.37% from Rs. 19.62 crore in June 2022.

Gokul Refoils EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2022.

Gokul Refoils shares closed at 31.50 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.38% returns over the last 6 months and -8.03% over the last 12 months.